We’ve got a heck of a card on tap tonight and I’ve stayed away from all spoilers, so let’s get to it!
- Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher
- AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Harley Cameron
- Brisbane Brawl: Jay White & Cope vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli
- AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm
Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!
AEW Grand Slam: Australia
From the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia!