AEW continues gearing up for their first trip “Down Under.”

This week, the official promotional poster for next year’s AEW Grand Slam: Australia event was released.

Scheduled for February 15, 2025 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, AEW Grand Slam: Australia is expected to be a pay-per-view event.

Featured below is the official AEW Grand Slam: Australia promotional poster for the 2/15 show next year in Brisbane.

