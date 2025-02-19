The numbers are in for AEW’s first trip “Down Under.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the AEW Grand Slam: Australia show from Brisbane on February 15, 2025 drew 502,000 viewers to TNT.

It was noted that the first quarter of the show, which featured the highly-anticipated Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher match, drew over a million viewers.

The show pulled a 0.21 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic.

These figures do not include any viewership garnered by the MAX streaming platform, which also carried the event as it aired live on 2/15.