All Elite Wrestling checks in tonight from ‘Down Under.’

AEW Grand Slam: Australia airs via tape delay this evening at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Quodos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

On tap for tonight’s special event is MJF vs. Brody King for the AEW title, Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe in a Ladder Match for the TNT title, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm & Orange Cassidy vs. Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta in a Hair vs. Hair match, Hangman Page vs. Andrade El Idolo in a AEW title eliminator, Babes of Wrath vs. MegaBad for the AEW Women’s tag-team titles, as well as Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental title.

The following are AEW Grand Slam: Australia results for, February 14, 2026.

