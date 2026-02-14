All Elite Wrestling taped matches and segments for tonight’s AEW Grand Slam: Australia show.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

* Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship went to a time-limit draw

* The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) defeated MegaBad (Penelope Ford & Megan Bayne)

* Lena Kross ran in after and joined MegaBad in an attack on the Babes of Wrath

* Hangman Page defeated Andrade El Idolo to earn the number one contendership for the AEW World Championship

* Toni Storm & Orange Cassidy defeated Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir. Storm pinned Yuta, who was then shaved bald

* Kyle Fletcher defeated Mark Briscoe in a ladder match to retain his TNT Championship. Clips from after the match appear to show Fletcher with a new custom pink-strapped TNT title belt

* MJF defeated Brody King to retain the AEW World Championship. The Sydney crowd chanted an anti-ICE message at the start of the match.

