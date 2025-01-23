Some backstage news and notes have surfaced from the Wednesday, January 22, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite in Knoxville, Tennessee.

* Wardlow’s recent absence from AEW is reportedly due to an injury.

* AEW Dynamite on January 22 kicked off with a strong opening segment that set a positive tone for the night.

* Internally, the decision to crown Hurt Syndicate as tag team champions was not part of the original plan a few months ago. The move to give them the titles was made more recently.

* As announced on this week’s AEW Dynamite, the current plan for AEW Grand Slam: Australia is to feature Mercedes Moné facing off against Harley Cameron.

* Several segments for AEW Dynamite were adjusted throughout the day, with significant changes impacting the plans involving MJF and Jeff Jarrett.

* TNA veteran Crazzy Steve participated in a dark match during the AEW tapings. While TNA talent are typically not allowed to work with AEW, Steve hasn’t appeared for TNA since last spring. Despite still being listed on TNA’s website, the two sides had an amicable split last year, and there are no plans for his return.

