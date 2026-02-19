New viewership figures are in for AEW’s latest special event.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, AEW Grand Slam Australia drew 561,000 viewers on TNT on February 14.

The total represents a noticeable shift compared to the February 7 edition of AEW Collision, which brought in 388,000 viewers the previous week.

In the key 18–49 demographic, Saturday’s broadcast posted a 0.10 rating. That number was up from last Saturday’s 0.07 demo rating.

A viewership dip, but a demo bump.

Featured below are the top five most viewed highlight videos from the 2/14 Grand Slam: Australia show from AEW’s official YouTube channel:

* Wheeler Yuta gets his head SHAVED! (271,000 views)

* MJF meets his Revolution challenger (102,000 views)

* Orange Cassidy & Toni Storm vs Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir (62,000 views)

* MJF vs Brody King – AEW World Championship (59,000 views)

* Thekla & Ricochet are FIRED UP CHAMPIONS! (47,000 views)