All Elite Wrestling is back tonight.

AEW Grand Slam France is scheduled to take place this evening, live from the Adidas Center in Paris, France., airing at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Advertised for the Tuesday, October 6, 2026 show are the following matches:

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata

* TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Kofi

* Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jungle Jack Perry

* Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Gabe Kidd) vs. Mark Davis & Jake Doyle

* AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Grand Slam France Results coverage.