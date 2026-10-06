All Elite Wrestling is back tonight.
AEW Grand Slam France is scheduled to take place this evening, live from the Adidas Center in Paris, France., airing at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.
Advertised for the Tuesday, October 6, 2026 show are the following matches:
- * AEW Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata
* TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher
* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Kofi
* Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jungle Jack Perry
* Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Gabe Kidd) vs. Mark Davis & Jake Doyle
* AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Grand Slam France Results coverage.