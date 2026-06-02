AEW has announced details regarding this year’s Grand Slam: Mexico special event.

On Tuesday, an official press release was issued to confirm the news after FOX Sports Mexico initially broke the story.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

AEW Grand Slam: Mexico Returns To Arena Mexico Wednesday, August 5 General Tickets On Sale This Saturday, June 6 at 10 AM CST June 2, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced that AEW Grand Slam: Mexico will return to Arena Mexico on Wednesday, August 5. The event will air live in the United States on TBS and stream live on HBO Max and in Mexico on Fox Sports Mexico. Tickets for AEW Grand Slam: Mexico will go on sale this Saturday, June 6 at 10AM CST via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com.mx. Additional information regarding AEW Grand Slam: Mexico will be announced in the near future. All interested fans can register to become an AEW insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider. About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/5 for live AEW Grand Slam Mexico 2026 Results coverage.

As announced by @FOXSportsMX, AEW is returning to Mexico City with #AEWGrandSlam: Mexico, LIVE from Arena México on Wednesday, August 5! Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 6, at 10am local time. Sign up to be an AEW Insider for more information at https://t.co/h4nYfXfHAT pic.twitter.com/ntMEGxe1Z5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2026