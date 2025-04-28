AEW’s highly anticipated Grand Slam Mexico event, set for Wednesday, June 18 at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, has officially sold out. While there is always a chance additional seats could become available once production setup is finalized, currently no tickets remain.

Arena Mexico, owned by CMLL and widely regarded as the historic home of the lucha libre promotion, will host two additional events featuring AEW talent that same week:

Tuesday, June 17 – CMLL vs. AEW and ROH crossover event.

Friday, June 20 – CMLL Fantastica Mania, featuring stars from CMLL, AEW, ROH, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and the UK’s Revolution Pro Wrestling. Scheduled matches include:

Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan vs. Templario, TJP & Francesco Akira.

Grand Slam Mexico will be broadcast as a special episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and Max, marking the company’s first-ever Dynamite episode filmed in Mexico.

In a fun side note, AEW’s Luchasaurus was spotted at Sunday’s New York Knicks playoff game — fully masked, keeping in character during his appearance.