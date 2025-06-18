It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

AEW returns tonight, live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the special AEW Grand Slam: Mexico show.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 18, 2025 special event:

* MJF vs. Mistico

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe

* Zeuxis (c) vs. Mercedes Mone (CMLL Women’s Title)

* The Death Riders & The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay & The Opps

* Mascara Dorada vs. Ricochet vs. Hologram vs. Lio Rush (4 Million Pesos High Flying Four-Way)

* Bandido, Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Templario & Atlantis Jr. vs. The Don Callis Family, FTR & Hechicero

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Grand Slam: Mexico results coverage.