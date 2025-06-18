It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
AEW returns tonight, live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the special AEW Grand Slam: Mexico show.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 18, 2025 special event:
* MJF vs. Mistico
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe
* Zeuxis (c) vs. Mercedes Mone (CMLL Women’s Title)
* The Death Riders & The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay & The Opps
* Mascara Dorada vs. Ricochet vs. Hologram vs. Lio Rush (4 Million Pesos High Flying Four-Way)
* Bandido, Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Templario & Atlantis Jr. vs. The Don Callis Family, FTR & Hechicero
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Grand Slam: Mexico results coverage.
TONIGHT!
What are you looking forward to seeing on #AEWGrandSlamMexico, #AEW's FIRST EVER show from Mexico?
Be there for the two and a half hour event LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/mUZ5V8921i
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2025