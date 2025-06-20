According to Programming Insider, AEW Grand Slam: Mexico drew 736,000 viewers on TBS for the episode that aired on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, from the legendary Arena Mexico in Mexico City.

The number is up from last week’s AEW Summer Blockbuster, a four-hour special that drew 497,000 viewers.

AEW Grand Slam: Mexico also delivered a 0.21 rating in the key 18–49 demographic, an increase from the 0.13 rating earned by the Summer Blockbuster.

The show was simulcast on Max, though viewership data from that platform is unavailable and not included in the figures above.