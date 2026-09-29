AEW’s October programming schedule will feature a handful of departures from the company’s usual weekly lineup, including a Tuesday night edition of Dynamite, another three-hour Dynamite/Collision block and WrestleDream weekend.

As previously announced, AEW Dynamite will move from Wednesday to Tuesday on October 6 due to Major League Baseball playoff coverage on TBS. The schedule change will put Dynamite head-to-head with WWE NXT that night.

The October 6 show will also be a special Grand Slam edition of Dynamite, emanating from the Adidas Arena in Paris, France.

AEW will return to Wednesday night the following week, with Dynamite and Collision airing as a combined three-hour block on October 14. The Countdown to WrestleDream special will follow the conclusion of the three-hour broadcast.

WrestleDream weekend will then include the return of Tailgate Brawl. The one-hour pre-show will air Saturday, October 17 on TNT and HBO Max ahead of the WrestleDream pay-per-view, which will be available on HBO Max along with AEW’s other usual PPV providers.

Outside of those changes, Dynamite and Collision will remain in their regular weekly time slots for the rest of October.

HBO Max will also expand its AEW archive during the month.

AEW Dynasty 2026, which took place this past April, will be added to the streaming service on October 16.

More older television content will follow on October 30, when episodes of Dynamite, Collision and Rampage from May and June 2024 are added. The additions will continue filling the current gap in AEW’s HBO Max archive between April and October 2024.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live AEW Results coverage.