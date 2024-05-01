A big success for AEW.

WrestleNomics reports today that the company’s Revolution PPV back in March, which was centered around the final matchup of Sting’s career, grossed over $1 million in ticket sales. The event took place from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The venue shared info. with WrestleNomics revealing $1,025,829.50 in ticket sales. That figure includes $64,865.10 in sales tax and $9,547.23 toward Ticketmaster’s 5% fee. After taxes and fees, the net revenue was $951,417.17.

The settlement also shows the event sold 15,837 tickets, putting the average ticket sold price at $65. That calculation includes tickets sold at high “platinum” prices. Just 281 tickets were comped, for a total of 16,118 tickets distributed.