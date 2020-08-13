AEW Had Nearly Double the Fans at This Week’s Tapings, “Mask Patrol” and New COVID-19 Protocols In Place

AEW reportedly had nearly double the amount of fans present for Wednesday’s Dynamite tapings at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. New COVID-19 protocols were also in place.

AEW had full security outside of Daily’s Place, and they were responsible for getting people through metal detectors and assisting with temperature checks. The checks were done with an iPad-like device that scans faces and also verifies masks are being worn.

There were around 150 people in attendance for the tapings. The people were seated further away than usual. The coronavirus-tested people were seated closer to the ring while the others invited were seated in every other row to add space between people, as they have done before. The fans were required to wear masks at all times.

A person in attendance for the tapings noted that the changes made the show feel more like a test for re-opening than a closed-set TV production like usual.

A fan on Twitter noted that AEW had people monitoring for mask use all night, and correcting how the masks were being worn. The fan noted that she and her husband felt very safe with how things were handled. The seating was pre-planned out in advance, and they got into the show thanks to a “non-wrestling related connection.” You can see their shot of “mask patrol” below.

A user on Reddit, who claims to work at Daily’s Place, said people were able to get tickets to the tapings if they worked for sponsors of the venue, but the capacity was limited to around 100 people.

