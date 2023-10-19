AEW held its latest episode of Dynamite from Rosenberg Texas last night, a show that also featured CMLL superstar Mistico competing against Rocky Romero for the promotion’s taping of Rampage.

Fightful Select has since released a backstage report revealing that AEW is very happy with how Mistico’s match came off, and even credited the lucchadore for helping move a bunch of tickets after he was announced for the show. The match with Romero airs on tomorrow.

Fightful also reports that Nick Wayne legitimately got his tooth busted on Dynamite, which saw the young star bleeding heavily from his mouth. He is supposed to get the tooth fixed today.

Matt Cardona recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful’s The Hump. While many topics were discussed one key topic was whether he would ever work again for AEW. The Indy God says he doesn’t have much of a relationship with AEW these days, but would happy to do something with them in the future if the money is right. He wrestled briefly for them back in 2020.