AEW’s newest signee All Ego Ethan Page made his television debut for the promotion during tonight’s edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Unfortunately for the former IMPACT superstar, his match was broadcast with what sounded like the audio of an NBA game, which drowned out Page’s first promo and ensuing victory over Lee Johnson. Fans were quick to call out the TNT network for the technical issues, which were fixed by the time AEW returned from commercial.

President Tony Khan later tweeted, “TNT has just fixed their audio issue on #AEWDynamite, I’m grateful for their response. We’ll be right back with @Christian4Peeps making his first ever appearance here at Dynamite, Live coming up right now on TNT!”

TNT has just fixed their audio issue on #AEWDynamite, I’m grateful for their response. We’ll be right back with @Christian4Peeps making his first ever appearance here at Dynamite, Live coming up right now on TNT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 11, 2021

Khan later added, “Thank you to everyone watching #AEWDynamite tonight Live on TNT! Due to audio issues at TNT, after tonight’s live show ends I’ll be uploading the entire Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson match with full audio intact.”

Thank you to everyone watching #AEWDynamite tonight Live on TNT! Due to audio issues at TNT, after tonight’s live show ends I’ll be uploading the entire Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson match with full audio intact. Now Live on Dynamite, the TNT Title match @DarbyAllin vs. @ScorpioSky! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 11, 2021

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.