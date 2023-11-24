AEW held its largest event to date, the All In pay-per-view, a few months ago at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Over 70,000 fans attended the show, where MJF successfully defended his World Heavyweight Title against Adam Cole in the main event.

Tickets for AEW All In 2024 at Wembley Stadium will be released on December 1st, while pre-sale tickets will be available on November 27th.

WrestleTix pointed out that AEW All In 2024 will have a bigger stage than this year’s show.