– AEW is expected to announce new apparel deals in the coming weeks.

– A fake Bob Holly account has surfaced on Twitter/X. The account previously impersonated Sid before his passing, then disappeared for a while before rebranding. Holly himself has not used Twitter in years.

– AEW is reportedly finalizing specific dates for their upcoming shows in Australia, which should be announced soon.

– During AEW Collision on Saturday, the latest vignette aired teasing the return of HOOK.

We have another HOOK vignette and even animated HOOK has his chips. pic.twitter.com/1Z2uUuBKwl — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) August 24, 2025

– Tony Khan surfaced on social media after the AEW Collision “go-home” episode for tomorrow afternoon’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view from The O2 Arena in London, England. The AEW President spoke about the successful 2025 the promotion is having and his excitement for the August 24 PPV event.

Thank you all watching Saturday #AEWCollision

on @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax NOW! AEW is having a great 2025 because of your support!

We appreciate you watching Collision right NOW

+

see you all for a stacked #ForbiddenDoor from a packed @TheO2 London

Tomorrow, Sunday Afternoon! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 24, 2025

