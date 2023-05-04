The Four Pillars (Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, MJF) of AEW will collide for the world championship at Double or Nothing.

The match was confirmed on this evening’s edition of Dynamite, which saw Allin and Jungle Boy defeat Guevara and the champ in tag team action. This solidified that it would be a Four-Way title match rather than a solo contest between MJF and Guevara.

The #AEWDoN main event is OFFICIAL! It will be a four-way Four Pillars match for the AEW World Championship between Champion MJF, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and Jungle Boy.

This is the first confirmed matchup for the pay-per-view, which takes place on May 28th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.