Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite saw Jeff Hardy make his surprise return, saving brother Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy and FTW Champion Hook from a beatdown by The Firm’s Big Bill, Lee Moriarty and Ethan Page. Hardy hit the ring with a steel chair to send The Firm retreating, then embraced his brother to a major pop from the crowd.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that AEW has alternate plans for Hardy to carry through the next several weeks, which do not involve him wrestling. This is because Hardy is still physically recovering from a recent surgery.

The report did not specify which surgery Jeff is recovering from, but it’s likely the recent eye surgery that his brother revealed. Matt noted this past weekend that Jeff recently underwent an operation on his eye, and will need around six weeks to heal.

“Jeff just had some eye surgery. His eyes were just a little off-set, it’s just probably from wear and tear and beating his body up. They had to work on some ligaments and tendons in one of his eyes. So they corrected that [with] surgery and they said probably in five, six weeks, he should be okay,” Matt said this past weekend.

Matt tweeted to let The Firm know that he and his crew will speak on Friday’s AEW Rampage to reveal details on the upcoming multi-man match between the two teams, likely to be a six-man without Jeff, unless Stokely Hathaway is getting back in the ring.

“This all-star team is coming to kick The Firm’s ass – Find out where it’s happening & against who on #AEWRampage this Friday!,” he wrote with a photo of himself with Jeff, Hook and Kassidy.

Matt also responded to The Firm’s backstage segment with Lexy Nair, where Page demanded to know what this match will be. He wrote, “You’ll learn what kind of match it is & where it will take place on #AEWRampage, you OBSOLETE MULES. #AEWDynamite”

Jeff has not commented on his return as of this writing, but he did thank Milwaukee on Instagram, along with a photo of his new custom steel chair. He also commented on not knowing how to tweet, and then shared a link to his new “Enlightened” music video, which you can also see below.

As seen below, Matt re-tweeted a clip of the Dynamite segment and wrote, “I am unbelievably proud of my brother @JEFFHARDYBRAND. [heart emoji] #AEWDynamite”

Matt also posted photos of their post-segment embrace and wrote, “BLOOD OVER EVERYTHING”

Dynamite marked Jeff’s first appearance since his DUI arrest in the summer of 2022. His legal charges were settled back in February, and you can find full details at this link. Jeff has not wrestled since he and Matt defeated The Young Bucks at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29, 2022.

You can see Jeff’s new music video below, along with related posts:

