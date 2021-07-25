One of the biggest ongoing feuds in All Elite Wrestling has been between the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle, with the story set to continue on this week’s Fight for the Fallen in Charlotte North Carolina as team FTR battles Santana and Ortiz.

According to Fightful Select, this particular matchup has been planned since this past May. The report notes that AEW has been adamant about booking angles and matchups way in advance, which they confirmed with the publication back in 2020. Fightful Select adds that some feuds were delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but most of the original plans ended up still happening.

The report also mentions that AEW already has a big singles-program set for this coming fall, which is most likely set-up following the ALL OUT pay per view in Chicago.