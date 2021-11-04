Miro vs. Bryan Danielson in the finals of the AEW World Title Tournament is now official for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Miro defeated Orange Cassidy on last night’s AEW Dynamite to advance to the finals, replacing Jon Moxley due to Moxley entering treatment for alcohol.

AEW reportedly cut it close with getting Miro to the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri for Wednesday’s show, according to Fightful Select. The final decision was reportedly made on Tuesday afternoon, with AEW President Tony Khan announcing Moxley’s treatment around midnight that night.

Miro reportedly was not scheduled to be at Dynamite this week, and arrived to the venue shortly before the show hit the air. AEW flew Miro into Independence, and shortly after that he worked the match with Cassidy.

It was noted that AEW’s creative plans for Miro have changed often as of late, but it remains to be seen what those plans called for. This was Miro’s first match since dropping the AEW TNT Title to Sammy Guevara back on the September 29 edition of Dynamite. Shortly after the title loss he really picked up the “Miro vs. God” storyline, but there’s no word on what they had planned before the match at Full Gear was decided on.

