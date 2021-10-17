All Elite Wrestling announced a new venue for an upcoming event that will include a live episode of Dynamite and a taped edition of Rampage.
The event will take place in Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena on December 1. Tickets for the show are set to go on sale at 10 am Eastern time this Friday.
🚨 NEW SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨#AEW returns to Greater Atlanta area December 1 with #AEWDynamite / #AEWRampage at the @GS_District Arena! Tickets start at $29 plus fees and go on sale this Friday 10/22 at 10 am ET at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/swkZm0BLPX
