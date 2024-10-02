Remember AEW Heels?

For those that don’t, it is the official All Elite Wrestling online community for women who love wrestling.

On Wednesday, the AEW Heels accounts on Instagram and X shared an announcement regarding a special virtual event dubbed “Happy Heels Halloween,” which will feature a Q&A with former AEW Women’s World Champion “Le Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa

“Happy birthday AEW Dynamite,” the announcement began. “We’re celebrating by sharing details on our next virtual event – Monday October 21st – with Thunder Rosa!”

The announcement continued, “Join us for an exclusive, live Q&A with “La Mera Mera” available to all members. Sign up today at AllEliteHeels.com.”