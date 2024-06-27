AEW adds a veteran of the business to its backstage staff.

According to Fightful Select, former WCW star Ray Lloyd, better known to fans as Glacier, has been hired as a producer and coach for the company. Lloyd recently appeared as an on-screen extra to help break up a fight on an AEW program. The full details of his contract are unknown.

Lloyd has also not retired from in-ring action as of yet either. He has been competing on the independent circuit, including at QT Marshall’s TCW Show back in February. He also popped up in AEW’s first-ever Casino Battle Royale matchup as the Glacier character.