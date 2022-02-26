Stephon Smith announced on his personal Twitter account yesterday that he has signed with AEW, and will be a full-time official with the promotion going forward. His statement reads, “In all seriousness. I’m incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of @AEW. Big thanks to @TonyKhan.It’s been an awesome experience and I hope to be a part of their continued success.”

Smith previously worked for WWE’s NXT brand starting back in 2019 before being released due to “budget cuts” in August 2021. He would later issue a statement thanking WWE for giving him an opportunity.