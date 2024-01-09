A big backstage hire for AEW.

According to Fightful Select, several individuals within AEW have been informed about the imminent arrival of Kosha Irby, potentially in the capacity of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Irby brings a wealth of experience, having served as the former Regional Director of Live Events for WWE. His extensive career includes roles as President of the Memphis Express in the AAF, Executive Senior Associate AD, and Chief Marketing Officer for the Clemson Tigers.

Irby has also contributed his expertise to institutions such as Georgia State, University of South Florida, and Saint Louis.

This news comes in the wake of AEW losing key personnel, including Rafael Morffi, Dana Massie, and QT Marshall, who played various pivotal roles since the early days of the company. Despite these departures, Tony Khan has expressed openness to future collaborations with them, and he has publicly teased upcoming announcements for new additions to the AEW team.