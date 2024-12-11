– Chris Provino has been signed by AEW and will focus on sponsorships and partnerships. Previously, Provino worked with the XFL and held roles at WWE, including Coordinator of International TV and Affiliate Marketing. He also gained experience at UFC, contributing to marketing, athlete development, and international business growth.

– AEW will be taping this week’s episode of AEW Collision on Thursday, December 12, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.

– Madison Rayne has been announced for this week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub. The following announcement was shared via X on Wednesday morning to confirm the news.

Madison Rayne returns to Ring of Honor and will be in action on ROH TV on HonorClub.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)