AEW continues to expand their graphic design team.

Ahead of this week’s special Spring BreakThru themed episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and Max from Boston, MA., the company announced the addition of a new member to their graphic design team.

“I’M ALL ELITE,” wrote popular graphic designer Veszelka Designs via X. “As of yesterday I’m officially part of AEW ‘s graphic design team. I’m super excited to show the world more of my vision.”

He added, “Special thanks to Pro Wrestling Tees for making this happen. And to my friends Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis.”