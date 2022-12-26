Details have been released for AEW Battle of the Belts V.

The fifth edition of the annual television special, which always consists of multiple title defenses, will be taking place after the January 6th episode of AEW Rampage, meaning that AEW fans will be able to watch two hours of live wrestling on that date. The show is also special because it will take place at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland Oregon, which is AEW’s Portland debut.

The TNT schedule reveals that Rampage will take place during its normal timeslot of 10pm-11pm EST, with BoB V airing from 11pm-12am. Check out the full schedule here.

The last Battle of the Belts special saw the All-Atlantic championship, the ROH tag championship, and the TBS championship all get successfully defended.