AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be returning to Universal Studios in Orlando Florida this Saturday, February 5th, for two sets of tapings for their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark.
The sessions take place from 2-5pm, and from 7-10pm. Full details, including where to purchase tickets, can be found below.
