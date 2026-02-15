All Elite Wrestling checked in from ‘Down Under’ for the second day in a row this weekend.

On Sunday, the AEW House Rules: Australia special event took place. Featured below are complete results from B0llywoodBulkBogan and Reddit.com)

Opener: Wheeler Yuta vs Adam Brooks. Brooksy is a super talented dude that has been on the Australian scene for a while now, Yuta came out wearing a hoodie with a beanie on underneath. The whole match involves a lot of Brooks trying to take off Yuta’s beanie while Yuta is doing his thing for about five minutes or so. Match ends when Yuta counters a swanton bomb and hits the busaiku knee to win.

Post match Yuta gives out about how humiliated he was and that Toni fits in with the rest of Australia by being a dirty cheat. He refuses to leave the ring and says that nobody is taking his beanie off and dares someone to beat him.

Mark Briscoe comes out and they have a fun match but nothing spectacular. Mark rips off the beanie to a big pop and hits a Jay Driller to win. Post match Mark tries to throw the beanie into the crowd but Yuta snatches it and runs away. Post match promo with Mark telling Yuta that by the end of the show his bald ass will be there for everyone to see.

IInspiration vs Aysha and Frankie P. Bit of a squash match for the former IIconics, nothing special but not awful. Post match they announce that they’re All Elite and that they’re going to take a page out of Yuta’s book and challenge any team backstage. Brawling Birds come out and the instant they get to ringside the IInspiration bail out of the ring and leave.

Charli Evans & Kyla Knight vs The Brawling Birds. Charli Evans is super over and Windsor is actually getting booed against her. I suspect this might be because Australians love shitting on the Poms as someone yelled something that got an amused reaction out of Hayter. Solid match, Birds win with a Hart Attack which is going to be their finisher.

Aussie Open & MJF (w/ Jon Cruz) vs Hangman, Brody King and Robbie Eagles. Eagles with a lot of shine, a very house show six man where it’s a lot of shenanigans mixed with actual ring work. Everyone very over except for Davis unfortunately although he gets a massive reaction for his tilt-a-whirl piledriver, he eats the faces finishers and gets pinned by Eagles after a 450.

Post match Jon Cruz berates Aussie Open who beat the shit out of him. Then the intermission, Cruz hasn’t moved the entire time that TK thanks everyone.

Post intermission is Babes of Wrath vs MegaBad w/ Lena Kross vs Sisters of Sin for the tag titles. Pretty sloppy unfortunately, there’s a false finish where Penelope gets a three count on Harley but Harley’s foot was on the rope before being pushed off by Lena. Audrey gets Stephan to restart the match, it ends like two minutes later when Harley counters Penelope’s matrix cutter with her finisher.

The Outrunners vs The Velocities. Really fun match, the start of the match had Turbo Floyd doing the typical big man spots with Paris DaSilva doing a bunch of super impressive cruiserweight stuff to flip out of it. Truth Magnum wrestling in a shirt for some reason to big TAKE YOUR SHIRT OFF chants. Surprisingly really competitive but the Outrunners win in the end and Truth Magnum strips his shirt off during the hot tag to a big pop.

Post Match the Outrunners put over all the cool stuff they’ve seen but the one thing that they haven’t seen is a 6 foot tall Peacock. Out comes Dalton Castle.

Takeshita comes out with Don Callis, Don Callis forces Bryce to send the Outrunners to the back because they don’t have active managerial licenses in the “state of Australia” like he does. Really fun, hard hitting match between Takeshita and Dalton but you won’t be able to use any of the chants in decent company.

Takeshita wins with the knee and Callis cuts a promo post match about how there’s nobody who can beat Takeshita and that Takeshita is going to beat Moxley for the title to bring gold back to the Family.

Main Event time is Death Riders vs Toni and Orange Cassidy. Mox and Marina come through the crowd, very strong reactions. We get the Daddy Cool chant for Toni again. A genuine lot of intergender action, highlights include Mox hitting a sick German on Toni and giving her a Death Rider right in front of Audrey. Yuta runs out and beats up Toni before Mina and Briscoe jump him and steal his beanie. They chase him to the back. Toni hit Mox and Marina with the big hip attack before pinning Marina after the piledriver.

AEW House Rules in Brisbane ended with Toni Storm, Harley Cameron, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Robbie Eagles doing the NUTBUSH dance in the ring! ALL AUSSIES IN THE HOUSE. 🇦🇺

