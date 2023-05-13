Thanks to Gary Fairchild for the following AEW House Rules non-televised live event results from Friday’s show at the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky:

* FTW Champion Hook retained over Ethan Page. Big pop for Hook

* Christopher Daniels and Shawn Spears defeated The Boys. There was lots of good comedy and in-ring wrestling here, including a spot with Daniels and Spears putting on The Boys’ masks and waving their fans

* Toni Storm defeated Billie Starkz. Starkz got a big hometown pop. This was also one of the better matches of the night. Storm spray-painted Starkz after the match

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin defeated Big Bill and Lee Moriarty. Allin and Cassidy brought a young fan named Matt into the ring. The crowd chanted his name then he joked around with them

Intermission

* AEW President Tony Khan came out to one of the top 5 pops of the night, maybe better. He hyped the crowd, thanked everyone for coming, said he loved us

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Pat Buck. Cool to see Buck in action when he’s an executive. Hobbs looked strong

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Brian Pillman Jr. in a ROH Proving Ground match

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR retained over The Gunns. For a tag team match this was an excellent main event, just really solid tag team wrestling. FTR was over big

