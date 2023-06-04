Below are results from Saturday’s AEW House Rules non-televised live event from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama:

* Max Caster defeated Tony Nese

* Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh defeated The Boys

* Kyle Fletcher defeated a local wrestler from Huntsville

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander retained over Lady Frost

* The Hardys and FTW Champion Hook defeated Ethan Page, Big Bill and Preston Vance

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Shawn Spears

* Juice Robinson defeated Pat Buck. Fans booed the result heavily

* AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm retained over Britt Baker, Skye Blue and Anna Jay in a Fatal 4 Way

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin defeated Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard

