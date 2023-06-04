Below are results from Saturday’s AEW House Rules non-televised live event from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama:
* Max Caster defeated Tony Nese
* Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh defeated The Boys
* Kyle Fletcher defeated a local wrestler from Huntsville
* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander retained over Lady Frost
* The Hardys and FTW Champion Hook defeated Ethan Page, Big Bill and Preston Vance
* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Shawn Spears
* Juice Robinson defeated Pat Buck. Fans booed the result heavily
* AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm retained over Britt Baker, Skye Blue and Anna Jay in a Fatal 4 Way
* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin defeated Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard
