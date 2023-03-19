AEW held their first-ever non-televised live event on the House Rules Tour tonight in Troy, Ohio at the Hobart Arena. Below are full results, courtesy of reader Garland Jordan:

* They had the AEW Dark apron, barrier and other graphics up. Camera crews were filming also

* The arena was packed, good energy all night. The lighting could’ve been better but I think in general the venue wasn’t as modern as it could’ve been

* Ethan Page defeated Shawn Dean. This was a quick match, then Page issued an Open Challenge for anyone in the back

* FTW Champion Hook defeated Ethan Page. Page’s Open Challenge promo led to Hook coming out to fight him, and Hook was over big time

* Jeff Jarrett defeated Brian Pillman Jr. Jarrett was really entertaining and over

* Ruby Soho defeated local Haley J. After the match, Soho went to use her spray-paint on Haley but Skye Blue made the save. Fans chanted for a fight and it looked like Soho vs. Blue was about to start but Soho changed her mind and said she will save Blue for Toni Storm on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

* AEW President Tony Khan came to the ring. He hyped up AEW in Ohio and thanked everyone for coming to this historic making night. He said the fans have been great tonight and there’s a lot more great wrestling to come

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin defeated The Butcher and The Blade. They celebrated with a kid dressed as Allin after the match

* AEW Vice President of Talent Development & Coach Pat Buck defeated AEW Producer & Coach QT Marshall. This was Buck’s AEW in-ring debut. This started off with a promo between the two, putting who has the better students at their wrestling schools, The Nightmare Factory and Create-A-Pro. The promo led to the match. Good segment

* Britt Baker defeated the returning Anna Jay. Baker won by submission

* AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs retained over Christopher Daniels

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley defeated Big Bill and Lee Moriarty. Moxley and Castagnoli came through the crowd/concourse and Moxley was extremely over in Ohio. Fun tag team match, Moxley bled pretty heavily

