Thanks to Gene Bostic for the following AEW House Rules live event results from Friday’s show at the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi:

* Britt Baker defeated Ruby Soho

* Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh defeated The Boys

* Max Caster defeated Pat Buck

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Shawn Spears

* The Hardys and FTW Champion Hook defeated Juice Robinson, Preston Vance and Kyle Fletcher

* AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm retained over Skye Blue

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood defeated Daniel Garcia. This first ended in a 20-minute draw but AEW President Tony Khan came out to order the re-start

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander retained over Anna Jay

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin defeated Ethan Page and Big Bill

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.