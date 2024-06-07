AEW is looking to sign Ross and Marshall Von Erich.

The brothers are members of the famous Von Erich family, who ruled the Texas wrestling scene and were the recent subjects of the hit A24 film The Iron Claw. Ross and Marshall have previously wrestled for AEW, with their father, the legendary Kevin Von Erich, in their corner.

Ross and Marshall previously wrestled in MLW, where they were former MLW tag team champions. Aside from AEW and MLW, the Von Erichs have wrestled for TNA.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on this story. Are you excited to potentially see the Von Erichs in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.