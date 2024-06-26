A couple of free agents are speaking with AEW.

According to Fightful Select, former WWE stars Mansoor and Mace (Mason Madden), now known as MxM, have been in talks with AEW and are potentially being considered for future appearances on its ROH brand. The duo were recently backstage for a taping of AEW Collision, although they were not used in a professional capacity.

Mansoor and Mace were both cut from WWE in 2023. They worked together as the Maximum Male Models duo. Prior to that Mace was used in the infamous RETRIBUTION group and Mansoor worked as a singles-act on NXT, 205 Live, and for bigger WWE events in Saudi Arabia.