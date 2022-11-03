AEW announced on this evening’s Dynamite that Toni Storm will be defending her interim women’s championship against Jamie Hayter at the November 19th Full Gear pay-per-view in Long Island.

Things have changed between Toni Storm and @jmehytr…

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/Ccieh7pIaN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

TONI STORM VS JAMIE HAYTER set for AEW Full Gear for INTERIM AEW WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP!! pic.twitter.com/zx3wJvTpiM — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) November 3, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FULL GEAR

-Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW world championship

-Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW interim women’s championship

-The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Your Glory for the AEW tag team championship

-World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals