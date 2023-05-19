AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new title matchup for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, the final Dynamite before next Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Orange Cassidy will be defending his International Championship against Kyle Fletcher. Cassidy is coming off 21 successful title defenses and will be looking for his 22nd this Wednesday. If he wins, he will defend his title again in a Blackjack Battle Royal at Double or Nothing.

This Wednesday, 5/24

MGM Grand

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS AEW International Title@orangecassidy vs @kylefletcherpro International Champion Orange Cassidy defends the title vs Kyle Fletcher, who aims to claim another major title on Wednesday in Las Vegas! https://t.co/wfMcqBdmtx pic.twitter.com/8amq8gxRZe — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 19, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 5/24 DYNAMITE

-Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Lucha Bros for the ROH Tag Team Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW International Championship