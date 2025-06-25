Jim Ross is on the mend following his recent colon cancer surgery and has shared an encouraging update with fans.

Speaking on his “Grilling JR” podcast, the legendary commentator revealed he is now cancer-free after undergoing surgery in May. Ross also expressed his desire to return to work and be involved in AEW’s upcoming All In event. He said,

“Just get back to work. I’m tired of sitting at home. I’m excited about the opportunities that await. I’m feeling better. My plan is to be in Dallas for the big event. You always want to be near or attached to the big shows your company is promoting. I’m excited to get back in the saddle and kick some ass at these events. You never know about tomorrow. The cancer is gone, which I’m very happy to say. I’m blessed that my health has returned, and I’m feeling pretty damn good.”

AEW All In is set to take place on Saturday, July 12.

All Elite Wrestling and Walmart have teamed up to release a collection of exclusive shirts, as you can see below:

Fozzy has announced their next UK tour. You can check out the official announcement below:

ANNOUNCEMENT🚨@FOZZYROCK are returning to the UK 🇬🇧 in 2026. You made our last run BIG, but let’s make this one BIGGER🔥Many new venues, new songs, and a wild celebration every night! 🔹Pre-Sale: June 25th at 12:00 pm GMT (Password: FOZZY2026)🔹General Sale: June 27th at 10:00… pic.twitter.com/xQGfftYEmd — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 25, 2025

And finally, Deonna Purrazzo has admitted she is upset about not being included in the 2024 All In event.

During an interview with “MuscleManMalcolm,” the AEW star spoke about the upcoming 2025 edition of All In, set for July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Purrazzo shared her strong desire to be part of the show, saying she felt she should have been included last year and firmly believes she deserves a spot on the 2025 card. She said,

“I would love to (be part of the women’s Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In Texas). Like I said, I just wanna be involved, regardless of what the stipulation is, regardless of what the venue is or the pay-per-view or the TV is. I mean, I was not a part of All In last year and that was really upsetting to me. I want to be a part of All In this year. I think that I deserve to be a part of All In this year and if we’re going to kick off the biggest show of AEW’s calendar year but then also kind of the start of our new cycle, being in the mix of that is huge and so if I want to become a factor in this division in the next cycle, then I need to be a part of this match… It’s for a World Championship opportunity and if I wanna wrestle Mercedes Mone or if I want to have a rematch with Toni Storm which I’ve never had yet, I need to be in that match and then I need to win that match so it’s huge implications for the rest of what our new calendar year will look like.”