All Elite Wrestling is showing support for their legendary veteran commentator.

As noted, Jim Ross has been diagnosed with colon cancer. The news broke on Thursday afternoon when “Good Ol’ J.R.” himself confirmed it on social media.

“Diagnosed this week with colon cancer,” Ross wrote. “Surgery being scheduled in the next week or two. I appreciate your concern and support.”

Among those showing concern and support for the legendary voice of pro wrestling for the past several decades is his current employers in AEW.

AEW released a statement on social media wishing J.R. well.

“All Elite Wrestling joins fans around the world in sending love and support to Jim Ross as he battles colon cancer,” the brief social media statement began. “J.R. is a valued member of the AEW family, and we stand beside him during his journey toward recovery.”

All Elite Wrestling joins fans around the world in sending love and support to Jim Ross as he battles colon cancer. J.R. is a valued member of the AEW family, and we stand beside him during his journey toward recovery. pic.twitter.com/FZIn1ZR4Hk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 15, 2025