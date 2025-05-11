The reactions to the death of Sabu are starting to come in.

As noted, pro wrestling legend Sabu has died at age 60.

Following the news of the passing of the hardcore legend going public, the reactions began filtering in on social media.

Featured below is a statement released by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) regarding Sabu’s passing.

AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu.



From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling.



Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.