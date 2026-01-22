AEW Issues Statement On Saturday’s Collision Being Canceled Due To Florida Weather Issues

As noted, AEW will be pulling a double taping tonight in “The Sunshine State,” as they were forced to cancel plans for AEW Collision in Orlando, FL. this Saturday due to weather issues.

As a result, tonight will feature a live AEW Dynamite show and taping for Saturday’s AEW Collision show from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL.

AEW issued the following statement regarding the matter:

Due to impending weather conditions in the region, the #AEWCollision live event originally scheduled for this Saturday, January 24 at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas has been canceled. Impacted fans will receive an email with instructions for a refund within the next 24-48 hours. This week’s AEW Collision broadcast will now be taped tonight in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of #AEWDynamite and will air this Saturday at 8pm ET on TNT and streaming on HBO Max.

