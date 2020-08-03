AEW Issues Statement On Unrivaled Action Figure Delay At Walmart, Thank Fans For Their Patience and Support

AEW issued the following press release on Twitter addressing the delay of their Unrivaled Action Figures at Walmart stores across the United States. The promotion says they appreciate the efforts of the frontline retail team during the pandemic, before calling their fan-base the best in the world for their patience and understanding.
We’ve been counting the days for our new AEW Unrivaled action figures to arrive at Walmart. While we’re disappointed about the delay today, we understand the daunting logistics during these times and appreciate the efforts of the frontline retail team. The belts and rings are in-store now, and Walmart’s store management team has confirmed the action figures will be rolling in throughout the week. We agree with Jeremy at Jazwares that there are so many heroes at retail right now. We have the greatest fans in the world, we thank you for your patience and we hope you love the action figures as much as we do!
Check it out below.
