More information has surfaced regarding the AEW programming rollout on MAX.

Following an official AEW on MAX announcement released on December 19, All Elite Wrestling has returned on social media with some more details.

The AEW on TV account on X issued the following statement on December 20 to clarify how AEW content will be handled on MAX starting on January 1:

We hear you! We are people, not bots To clarify a few things: All AEW TV shows will be available to stream LIVE on Max. So you can watch LIVE on TBS/TNT or on Max. “Rolling basis” just gives us time to get you ALL the AEW content at the experience level you deserve! No “rolling” off.



Archive PPVs will be also be available to stream for free on Max. New PPVs will eventually be available to purchase directly on Max vs through a third party, and will be discounted for Max subscribers. Pricing is not yet available, but we promise to give you a number as soon as we can!