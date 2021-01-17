AEW took to Twitter this weekend to post a warning to fans to not fall for a fake casting call that has been making the rounds on social media.
All Elite Wrestling issued the following statement:
“Just a friendly reminder… If @AEW were casting for super fans or aspiring wrestlers, the information would be on #AEW’s official social media platforms and website. Please beware of anyone claiming to be working for or with AEW.”
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 16, 2021