Jon Moxley appearances now come with a warning label.

No, literally.

All Elite Wrestling announced the addition of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for this coming Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on October 23 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“WARNING: Mox is here,” read the brief and to-the-point announcement promoting the appearance of the new, dangerous version of Mox for the weekly Wednesday night two-hour AEW on TBS prime time program.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 10/23 show:

* ROH World Title Ladder War: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

* Kyle Fletcher to speak

* Jack Perry & The Young Bucks vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party

* HOOK “will handle” Taz’s attackers

* House of Black vs. TBA

* Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin

* Kamille vs. Queen Aminata

* Jon Moxley to appear

