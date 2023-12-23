AEW and Joe Hand Promotions are partnering up again for the final All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view of the year.

On Friday, a press release was issued to announce that AEW will be partnering with Joe Hand Promotions to air their 2023 Worlds End PPV in select out-of-home establishments including theaters and bars/restaurants across North America on Saturday, December 30th starting at 7PM ET.

Check out the complete announcement below.